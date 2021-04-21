Stipend Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $315,402.07 and approximately $81.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,195.24 or 1.00221502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00565114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00382991 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.62 or 0.00894607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00155870 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004451 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

