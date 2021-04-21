Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 21st (ALSN, AZO, BAP, CAIAF, CGAU, COOP, GSEFF, HMPT, IRT, LDI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 21st:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $1,390.00 target price on the stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $137.00 target price on the stock.

CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to an accumulate rating.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $410.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00.

