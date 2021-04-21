Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAP, ACM, BK, BZUN, DB1, EDU, EZJ, HXL, KBR, MAN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $228.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $56.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $57.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($196.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $19.80 to $21.50.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $50.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $45.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $130.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $630.00 to $600.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $60.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $65.00.

