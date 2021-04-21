Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 21st (AAT, AAVMY, AAWW, ACH, ADOCY, AFRM, ALYA, AMCR, APPN, ARVN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 21st:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). Northern Trust Capital Markets issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cannonball Research.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $152.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

