Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 21st (BTDPY, BTSDF, BYSI, CANG, CCMP, CELC, CHFS, CIADY, CLIGF, CLNC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 21st:

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

