Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

PCH opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

