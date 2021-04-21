Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 641% compared to the average volume of 395 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 33,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,674. MacroGenics has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

