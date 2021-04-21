Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,329 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 773 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

