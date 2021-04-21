Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Stoneridge has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.60-0.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.95 million, a P/E ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

