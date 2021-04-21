StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 75,875 shares.The stock last traded at $63.83 and had previously closed at $65.61.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.
In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
