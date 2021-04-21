StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 75,875 shares.The stock last traded at $63.83 and had previously closed at $65.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

