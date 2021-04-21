Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

