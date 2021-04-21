Storj One Day Volume Reaches $93.71 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $528.04 million and approximately $93.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.79 or 0.00656773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.91 or 0.07430927 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

