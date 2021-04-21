STRAKS Market Capitalization Tops $109,939.75 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $109,939.75 and $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,177.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.53 or 0.04314037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $968.31 or 0.01723654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.00475567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.43 or 0.00728814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.66 or 0.00545869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.94 or 0.00432454 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00247890 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

