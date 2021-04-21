STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $6.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.56 million. STRATA Skin Sciences also posted sales of $6.73 million in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $31.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.