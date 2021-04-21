Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Stratasys worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

