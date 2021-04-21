Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503,512 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.25% of Stratasys worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

