Strike Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $50.76 or 0.00092155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $131.17 million and $86,431.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00276859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01025732 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.24 or 0.00666726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,989.86 or 0.99835157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.