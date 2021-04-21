Strong 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $180.75 or 0.00322368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $24.99 million and $1.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

