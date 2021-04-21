Strong Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.99 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $180.75 or 0.00322368 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $1.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00276789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.23 or 0.00972400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00671142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.24 or 1.00663793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

