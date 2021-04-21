StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1,182.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 179.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,474,884,337 coins and its circulating supply is 17,061,689,983 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.