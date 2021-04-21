Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

SYK traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.11. 14,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.16. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

