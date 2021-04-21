Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $260.52

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $260.52 and last traded at $260.52, with a volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Stryker by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

