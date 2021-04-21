STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $338.69

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.69 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 14,813 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.20 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

