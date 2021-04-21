Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,012 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 210.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.49. The company had a trading volume of 148,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a 200 day moving average of $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

