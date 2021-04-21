Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

