Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.44. 15,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

