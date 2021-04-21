Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,424 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,424 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,397 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.