Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

QUAL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.21. 917,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05.

