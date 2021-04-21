Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.00

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $21.43. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 21,820 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

