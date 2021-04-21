Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 269.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.09% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,073,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 over the last 90 days.

NOVA traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

