Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.