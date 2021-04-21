Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,598,521 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

