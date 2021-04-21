Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $9.62. Sunworks shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,056,087 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
