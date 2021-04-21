Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $9.62. Sunworks shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,056,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

