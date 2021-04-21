SuperCoin Reaches Market Cap of $173,590.57 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. SuperCoin has a market cap of $173,590.57 and $688.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,177,129 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.