Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.11 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

