Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SUUIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.