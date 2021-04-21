SureRemit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,112.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $89,112.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

