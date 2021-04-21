Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Hits $62,379.87

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $62,379.87 and $1,877.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.79 or 0.00656773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.91 or 0.07430927 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

