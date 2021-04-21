Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 8.4%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.16. Approximately 13,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 466,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

