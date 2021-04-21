Surmodics (SRDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Surmodics to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $793.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.88, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,904 shares of company stock worth $384,659. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.