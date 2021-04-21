SVB Leerink Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $690.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $680.00 to $690.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $596.20 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $184.67 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.49.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

