SVB Leerink Comments on AC Immune SA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ACIU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AC Immune stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

