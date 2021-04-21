SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ITCI stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.