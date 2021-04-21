SVB Leerink Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $860.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $825.00 to $860.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.89.

ISRG opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

