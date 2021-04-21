SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

