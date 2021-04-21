SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

