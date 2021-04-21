Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0498 on Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $646,626.86 and $1,487.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00275750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.24 or 0.01030106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00656249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,431.08 or 0.99486588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,986,980 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.