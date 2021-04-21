Swarm City Market Cap Achieves $690,107.84 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $690,107.84 and approximately $332.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

