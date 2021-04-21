Swipe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $451.98 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00007078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $336.21 million and approximately $451.98 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00681071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.80 or 0.07420023 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

