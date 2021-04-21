SWYFT (SWYFTT) Market Cap Tops $25,843.14

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $25,843.14 and $9,522.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SWYFT has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

